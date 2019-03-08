International School student airlifted to hospital
PUBLISHED: 15:28 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 28 June 2019
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have been called out to Sidmouth beach.
A student from Sidmouth International School has been airlifted to hospital.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance were called out to Sidmouth beach at 2.21pm on Friday (June 28).
The girl was flown by air ambulance to hospital to receive further treatment.
A spokesman for the school said: "The incident involved one of our students, who became unwell at the beach this afternoon. Emergency services were contacted immediately and they decided to take her straight to hospital. She is in the best possible place."
The ambulance service sent two ambulances, a four-wheel drive ambulance, air ambulance crew and operations officer to the scene.
Police assisted with traffic.
An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 2.21pm. This incident is currently ongoing. We sent two ambulances, an air ambulance, a four wheel drive ambulance and an operations officer to the scene where the female patient was treated by ambulance teams. The patient was flown by Air ambulance onto hospital to receive further treatment."
