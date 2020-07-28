‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 July 2020

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Concerns have been raised about possible parking problems in Sidmouth if people gather at fringe events during the ‘virtual’ folk festival on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday 2.

Because the real-life event is not happening this year, the usual traffic management plans and extra parking arrangements will not be in place.

Town and county councillor Stuart Hughes said: “There’s no telling how many people could turn up for any unofficial fringe performances that may occur on the Esplanade or in local pubs.

“Of course, we want visitors to the town, but we also need them to ensure they park responsibly and don’t cause unnecessary obstructions which could prevent access of emergency services and other vehicles.”

He said civil enforcement officers will be patrolling in the town and surrounding areas to ensure existing parking restrictions are observed.

He is also asking everyone attending fringe events in Sidmouth to act responsibly and follow the Government guidelines on social distancing and the use of face coverings.

Sidmouth Cricket Club is offering daytime parking for cars and camper vans, from Friday, July 31 to Friday, August 7. Visit the club’s website for details or email mikedibble470@gmail.com

