Highway chief to look into having loading bay on town centre street

An idea to install a loading bay in a town centre street is being looked into by a highways chief.

It comes after two bollards were placed in Church Street to stop lorries parking on the path, damaging the stones and blocking the way for pedestrians.

Phil Weaver, who runs the Barbers in Church Street, said: “Vans and lorries are now parking on the path by the church steps but they haven’t put bollards there. It doesn’t make any sense.

“I have four spaces outside my shop and two of them could easily be loading bays.”

County Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council member for highways management, said: “It is possible that they could be used as loading bays. I am happy to take that on board and take it forward.”

Mr Weaver said the posts had been placed near the outside of his shop, near the entrance to Ebdons Court.

He added: “They are two big bollards that look out of place - they are different sizes, in the wrong place and don’t match.

“The road works up the whole of Church Street aren’t very good, they are all mismatched - they are different size bricks, that are different colours and sizes.”

Cllr Hughes said: “The county council did try to get two bollards that matched the current ones but the moulds are no longer available and that was the nearest ones that we could get.

“Vehicles have always parked near the church steps and a few years ago we did install some there but took them out at one of the businesses’ request.

“Pedestrians safety is paramount. It is better for it to be safe rather than to have people tripping over and breaking a leg.

“We are trying to please so many people but unfortunately you can’t make everyone happy.

“But the safety of shoppers and tourists is more important than having matching paving slabs.

“We aren’t happy with the look of a couple of the drains, but that is already on our radar and we are looking into that.”

The Herald previously reported on Cllr Hughes’ push to have the bollards installed, which were put in place at the start of the month.

It came after a complaint that contractors spent three days repairing the pavement. The next day the slabs were damaged again when a lorry pulled up on to it.

