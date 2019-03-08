Advanced search

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

PUBLISHED: 09:03 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 07 May 2019

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

A row has broken out over a temporary barrier outside holiday cottages in Sidmouth.

Selywn Kussman and Geoff Ward of Littlecourt Cottage contacted Devon County Council [DCC] about installing double yellow lines outside their business as they were becoming increasingly concerned about access to their business and pedestrian safety along Seafield Road.

The businessmen say there has been major problems outside the holiday complex following the demolition of the garage opposite.

The pair have run the holiday cottage complex for two decades and said there had been no problems until cars started parking in the space opposite.

The road has no restrictive parking and is popular with motorists due to its close proximity to the town centre.

Mr Kussman said: “There are no restrictions on parking which is used by workers in Sidmouth. In the day you cannot get a space.”

While awaiting double yellow lines, DCC provided no stopping cones for the space - but the business reported they were stolen one evening while they were out.

A new barrier was sent in replacement and told motorists it was in place to allow exit from the two properties opposite while a consultation is carried out into double yellow lines.

Mr Kussman says there has been a complaint about the barrier which will result in them being taken away.

He stressed his concerns about guests and pedestrians safety and delivery lorries accessing the cottages if cars continue to park in the space.

He said: “It's never been a problem because it was a garage, people could not park in front of it. In 20 years we have never had a problem with that space being taken by a car. Because the barrier will go there is nothing we can really do until the yellow lines are put in.

“One thing we can ask is for people to leave a space for people to cross the road. At the moment that's all we can ask for, if they can park and leave a gap for someone to walk between.”

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC councillor for Sidmouth and cabinet member for Highway Management said the council has received a request for the section of the road to become double yellow lines and is currently out for consultation.

He said: “Access needs to be maintained at all times and it's particularly important for a local business on this road.

“Previously parking has been restricted by an access protection marker, however this was removed when the garage opposite the property was replaced by a wall.

“Access protection markers can only be used on the same side of the road as the property that needs the access protecting, so in this case double yellow lines are the alternative as the parked vehicles restricting access are opposite the property.”

