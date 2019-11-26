Sidbury farmer still 'living the dream' with passion for ethical farming
PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 November 2019
A Sidbury farmer is celebrating five years of ethical farming as part of his aim to reconnect people with their food source.
Ben Upchurch, who owns Partridge Hill Farm in the Roncombe Valley near Sidbury, has made it his mission to rear animals and give them the best quality of life.
Mr Upchurch took the plunge to move from Exeter to set up his small scale operation in 2015.
Since launching the business, he now farms 75 acre of land and this year he has secured planning permission to build a new barn to assist in the rearing of turkeys and act as a workshop.
The 40-year-old studied agriculture at university. The course required he visit every type of farming system in the UK, which at times left him shocked.
Mr Upchurch, who is assisted by his dog Brock, said: "I decided I am going to rear animals so I know the province, what it eats, how much medical attention it's needed, what its lifestyle is, because you cannot get that information from butchers and supermarkets."
Mr Upchurch rears a number of traditional rare breeds including Berkshire pigs, Beulah and Badger Face sheep and Norfolk bronze and black turkeys.
The types of animal he has reared are slow growing, traditional to the UK, and are protected from other wild animals so they can live in their natural environment.
He added his unique selling point is enhanced by the local environment, including the 'good practices' of the abattoir run by John Coles.
He said: "I'm not looking to maximise my profit. My unique selling point is in providing a fulfilling happy place these animals can be really happy. They have so much space.
"A white pig in a factory is finished at three months. This group have nine months to a year. It allows them to reach their maturity.
"I am living my dream."
This year the farmer will be selling gammon, chipolatas, lamb and turkey locally.
Visit http://partridgehill.co.uk/ to find out more.
