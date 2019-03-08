Advanced search

Sidmouth vodka captures town's seaside essence in a bottle

PUBLISHED: 12:27 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 25 July 2019

John Hammond, who created Sidmouth Gin has now added vodka to his shop's range. Picture: John Hammond

John Hammond, who created Sidmouth Gin has now added vodka to his shop's range. Picture: John Hammond

Archant

A flavour of Sidmouth's seaside has been bottled up as part of a new locally produced vodka.

John Hammond, of The Dairy Shop, has branched out into his third alcoholic range, off the back of his successful Sidmouth gin and rum.

The business owner has won awards for his gin by using a range of unusual and locally produced flavours, including sea truffle and fruit from allotments in The Byes.

In his newest venture, he has set out to capture Sidmouth's seaside flavour by using sea lettuce to create his Sea Breeze vodka.

Mr Hammond said: "It has this seaside smell to it. It's really crisp and a little bit salty. It just smells of the sea."

To date he has create five different flavoured gins and a rum.

He said: "I remember making the first batch and not knowing how it would sell or not. People would say 'this is really nice'.

"With the appreciation of gin you have to show where it has been made. We have lots of local stuff that we are trying to use and as much as possible."

Sidmouth Vodka will have a launch party at the Church Street shop on Saturday (July 27), from 6.30pm to 8pm.

