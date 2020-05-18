Advanced search

Pay tribute to your loved ones

PUBLISHED: 10:42 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 18 May 2020

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Archant

We at the Sidmouth Herald, who strive to be at the very heart of the local community, understand how the loss of a loved one can have a devastating impact on family and friends.

We know how difficult such times can be – and our thoughts are with you.

We would like to help you to celebrate the life of your loved one or pay tribute to a treasured close friend or family member whose life deserves to be highlighted, and whose achievements – be they large or small – deserve to be recognised.

To help us to build a picture of their life and to tell their story, you can send us your photos and share with us your memories and your well-wishes, your thoughts and your prayers.

If you would like to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed away, you can contact us on 01392 888477 or email us at andrew.coley@archant.co.uk, and one of our reporters will get in touch with you.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Devon recycling centres may have to close for safety reasons

Recycling bins used by households across East Devon. Picture EDDC

Controversial Sidmouth Fortfield Hotel plans set for ‘ok’

FUTURE VISION: Tuesday is D-day for these proposals for the Fortfield Hotel

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – support in Ottery St Mary

Support is available in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 29 19TI 7744. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Devon recycling centres may have to close for safety reasons

Recycling bins used by households across East Devon. Picture EDDC

Controversial Sidmouth Fortfield Hotel plans set for ‘ok’

FUTURE VISION: Tuesday is D-day for these proposals for the Fortfield Hotel

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – support in Ottery St Mary

Support is available in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 29 19TI 7744. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bowlers get the green light to return to action - albeit with Covid-19 restrictions

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Tennis Club reduce membership fees

Tennis - generic picture

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Pay tribute to your loved ones

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW
Drive 24