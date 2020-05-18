Pay tribute to your loved ones
PUBLISHED: 10:42 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 18 May 2020
Archant
We at the Sidmouth Herald, who strive to be at the very heart of the local community, understand how the loss of a loved one can have a devastating impact on family and friends.
We know how difficult such times can be – and our thoughts are with you.
We would like to help you to celebrate the life of your loved one or pay tribute to a treasured close friend or family member whose life deserves to be highlighted, and whose achievements – be they large or small – deserve to be recognised.
To help us to build a picture of their life and to tell their story, you can send us your photos and share with us your memories and your well-wishes, your thoughts and your prayers.
If you would like to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed away, you can contact us on 01392 888477 or email us at andrew.coley@archant.co.uk, and one of our reporters will get in touch with you.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.