Pedestrian, 92, badly hurt in Ottery road collision

PUBLISHED: 09:24 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 18 December 2019

A 92-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a road accident in West Hill, near Ottery St Mary.

She was walking in West Hill Road when she was in collision with a car at 6.45pm on Tuesday, December 17.

She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital where she is being treated for multiple serious injuries.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

Police have thanked the public for their patience while the road was closed following the accident.

Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact the police on the 101 number, quoting log number 0733 of 17/12/19.

