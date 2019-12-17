Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

A 92-year-old woman, injured in a road accident in West Hill, near Ottery St Mary, has died in hospital.

She was walking in West Hill Road when she was in collision with a car at about 6.45pm on Tuesday, December 17.

The woman suffered multiple, serious injuries.

She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she died on Friday, December 20.

The driver of the car was unhurt. The road was closed for several hours after the accident.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0733 of 17/12/19.