Advanced search

Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

PUBLISHED: 13:28 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 30 December 2019

Police.

Police.

Archant

A 92-year-old woman, injured in a road accident in West Hill, near Ottery St Mary, has died in hospital.

She was walking in West Hill Road when she was in collision with a car at about 6.45pm on Tuesday, December 17.

The woman suffered multiple, serious injuries.

She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she died on Friday, December 20.

The driver of the car was unhurt. The road was closed for several hours after the accident.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0733 of 17/12/19.

Most Read

Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

Police.

What made the news in 2019? October to December.

Doggy Dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 40 19TI 1965. Picture: Terry Ife

Past in pictures: Sidmouth welcomes in a new millennium

New Years Eve revellers in Sidmouth celebrate the turn of the millennium.

What made the news in 2019? Review of the year July to September

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from St John's School, Sidmouth, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Plunge into the history of the Boxing Day swim

shs Boxing Day Swim 1994. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

Police.

What made the news in 2019? October to December.

Doggy Dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 40 19TI 1965. Picture: Terry Ife

Past in pictures: Sidmouth welcomes in a new millennium

New Years Eve revellers in Sidmouth celebrate the turn of the millennium.

What made the news in 2019? Review of the year July to September

Gareth Topping and Richard Baker from St John's School, Sidmouth, thank Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Guy Bennett and Martin Barnard. Ref shs 27 19TI 7127. Picture: Terry Ife

Plunge into the history of the Boxing Day swim

shs Boxing Day Swim 1994. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Reserves beaten at home by high-flying Elmore

The Beer Albion senior players with some of the clubs juniors at the club's Centenary Celebration match against Axminster Town. Picture RICHARD HONNOR

Pedestrian injured in West Hill accident dies

Police.

Sidmouth Chiefs end 2019 on high with Boxing Day success

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2765. Picture: Terry Ife

What made the news in 2019? October to December.

Doggy Dash on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 40 19TI 1965. Picture: Terry Ife

Past in pictures: Sidmouth welcomes in a new millennium

New Years Eve revellers in Sidmouth celebrate the turn of the millennium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists