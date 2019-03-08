Fly a kite and supper events to celebrate church birthday

Go fly a kite event on Peak Hill. Ref shs 21 18TI 3996. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A two day celebration will be held this weekend as the Catholic Church in Sidmouth prepares to mark Pentecost.

Kicking off on Saturday evening (June 8) parishioners and families will tuck in to a bring and share international supper from 6.30pm in St Teresa's Hall.

At morning mass on Sunday an altar cloth embroidered by parishioners with the words 'Come, Holy Spirit' in 14 different languages.

From midday onwards on June 9, the church will host its annual 'go fly a kite' and picnic event on the green adjacent to Peak Hill.

Jill McGauley, social committee co-ordinator, said: "We will be sharing an extremely large chocolate cake and other goodies to celebrate the church's birthday, which is Pentecost. We are asking people to bring a picnic and a kite if they have one, but to come anyway. There is no charge and we can promise a lot of fun. This is the eighth year we have run this event."