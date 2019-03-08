Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fly a kite and supper events to celebrate church birthday

PUBLISHED: 10:15 07 June 2019

Go fly a kite event on Peak Hill. Ref shs 21 18TI 3996. Picture: Terry Ife

Go fly a kite event on Peak Hill. Ref shs 21 18TI 3996. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A two day celebration will be held this weekend as the Catholic Church in Sidmouth prepares to mark Pentecost.

Kicking off on Saturday evening (June 8) parishioners and families will tuck in to a bring and share international supper from 6.30pm in St Teresa's Hall.

At morning mass on Sunday an altar cloth embroidered by parishioners with the words 'Come, Holy Spirit' in 14 different languages.

From midday onwards on June 9, the church will host its annual 'go fly a kite' and picnic event on the green adjacent to Peak Hill.

Jill McGauley, social committee co-ordinator, said: "We will be sharing an extremely large chocolate cake and other goodies to celebrate the church's birthday, which is Pentecost. We are asking people to bring a picnic and a kite if they have one, but to come anyway. There is no charge and we can promise a lot of fun. This is the eighth year we have run this event."

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes to an ‘inspirational’ hotel director

Peter Brend Senior, of the Brend Hotel group, has died at the age of 61. Picture: Brend Hotel Group

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes to an ‘inspirational’ hotel director

Peter Brend Senior, of the Brend Hotel group, has died at the age of 61. Picture: Brend Hotel Group

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Fly a kite and supper events to celebrate church birthday

Go fly a kite event on Peak Hill. Ref shs 21 18TI 3996. Picture: Terry Ife

Planning officers say residents’ anger on doctors’ surgery fiasco in Newton Poppleford is ‘understandable’ - but still recommend plans for approval

Writers gear up for literary festival this weekend with top-notch line-up

Carl East, manager of Winstones bookshop

Sidmouth Running Club’s Alphabet Parkrun man chalks up the letter ‘G’

Sidmouth Running Club's David Skinner after his Parkrun in Wales that saw him add the letter G to his Alphabet Parkrun challenge. Picture SRC

Sidmouth ladies impress in wins over Pinces Gardens

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists