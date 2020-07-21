Advanced search

Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 July 2020

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Nick Yates

With face coverings becoming compulsory in shops from Friday, July 24, many people will be looking to buy masks locally rather than ordering them online.

In the Sidmouth and Ottery area, there are plenty of people sewing washable cloth face masks by hand and selling them over the counter or by mail order.

Sidmouth interior design consultant Sarah Yates switched to making masks for the public following lockdown, and has sold more than 1,000. Call 07875 924891 to order.

Sidmouth Fabrics and Haberdashery are making masks, with half the sale price going to MIND. Call in or phone 01395 513 209.

Sid Valley Help volunteer Lois Swarbrick is selling home-made masks for charity, call 07740 067252.

They are also available from The Dairy Shop in Church Street.

In Ottery St Mary, face masks are available from Miss Lucy, 07470 507152, and Coldharbour Farm Shop, 01404 814220, where they can be bought over the counter – the shop is also about to start selling clear plastic visors.

Are you selling face masks in the Sidmouth and Ottery area? Let us know – email philippa.davies@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Massive response to Sidmouth Folk Festival fundraising campaign

The Fishermen's Friends, one of the bands offering 'rewards' to festival donors. Picture; The Fishermen's Friends

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Fit for purpose – Sidmouth and Ottery leisure centres reopen with Covid-secure measures in place

Socially distanced work-out. Picture: LED Leisure

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Patience and camouflage’ achieve stunning pictures for Sidmouth wildlife photographer

Otter. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Sidmouth’s Seaside Splendour Awaits…

Keeping cool Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Massive response to Sidmouth Folk Festival fundraising campaign

The Fishermen's Friends, one of the bands offering 'rewards' to festival donors. Picture; The Fishermen's Friends

Attempted burglary at Sidmouth recycling site

Sidmouth recycling centre Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Fit for purpose – Sidmouth and Ottery leisure centres reopen with Covid-secure measures in place

Socially distanced work-out. Picture: LED Leisure

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates

Speedway latest - The 2020 season has been abandoned

Action from the Somerset Rebels KO Cup 1st leg win over Belle Vue Aces. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Sidbury edged out in midweek ‘close encounter’ with Sidmouth XI

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Tipton St John batsman Phil Tolley scores a century for the 14th successive season

Tipton St John batsman Phil Tolley who scored 101 before retiring not out in the meeting with Dunsford and that means the Tipton batsman has now scored a century for the club in each of the last 14 seasons. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin