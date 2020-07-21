Where to buy face masks in Sidmouth and Ottery

Sarah Yates with one of the masks she is making. Picture; Nick Yates Nick Yates

With face coverings becoming compulsory in shops from Friday, July 24, many people will be looking to buy masks locally rather than ordering them online.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the Sidmouth and Ottery area, there are plenty of people sewing washable cloth face masks by hand and selling them over the counter or by mail order.

Sidmouth interior design consultant Sarah Yates switched to making masks for the public following lockdown, and has sold more than 1,000. Call 07875 924891 to order.

Sidmouth Fabrics and Haberdashery are making masks, with half the sale price going to MIND. Call in or phone 01395 513 209.

Sid Valley Help volunteer Lois Swarbrick is selling home-made masks for charity, call 07740 067252.

They are also available from The Dairy Shop in Church Street.

In Ottery St Mary, face masks are available from Miss Lucy, 07470 507152, and Coldharbour Farm Shop, 01404 814220, where they can be bought over the counter – the shop is also about to start selling clear plastic visors.

Are you selling face masks in the Sidmouth and Ottery area? Let us know – email philippa.davies@archant.co.uk