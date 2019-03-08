Perfect Wedding, comedy farce at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

A bridegroom wakes on his wedding morning, with his bride-to-be about to arrive any moment, and finds a strange and very attractive girl in bed beside him.

In the depths of his post stag-night hangover, he cannot remember ever having been introduced to the girl, and has no idea how she has ended up in his bed.

What ensues is that rare combination - a riotous comedy and a touching love story at the same time, as the Sidmouth Summer Play Festival presents its first farce of the season - Perfect Wedding by Robin Hawdon.

Producer Jonny Clines believes the audience will very much enjoy the eighth play of the season.

"We always get a good response to the comedies that we present in Sidmouth, and Perfect Wedding has all the ingredients of a perfect farce," he said.

"The author sets up the most awkward of situations for his central character, cranks up the tension, throws in lots of twist and turns and then lets the chaos ensue.

"We had great success with another of Hawdon's plays, Birthday Suite, two years ago and we are really looking forward to having the theatre full of laughter again this time round."

The cast features many regular faces to the play festival including, in true rep tradition, five actors who were involved in last week's play, Table Manners.

One of the actors, James Parkes, new to the festival this year, was in the National Theatre's acclaimed production of The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Nighttime.

He said he is having a great time in Sidmouth.

Mr Parkes said: "The play festival is such a unique experience for an actor, and performing one play in the evening whilst rehearsing the next play during the day is a tough schedule.

"However, it is amazing what the team can produce each week and Perfect Wedding is going to be great fun for the audience. We are having a blast in rehearsals."

Perfect Wedding runs from Thursday, August 15 until Wednesday, August 23.

The festival's next offering will be a complete contrast - the psychological thriller Dangerous Obsession by TV writer NJ Crisp.

To book tickets call the Manor Pavilion Theatre box office on 01395 514 413 or visit the theatre'swebsite