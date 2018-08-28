Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:52 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 29 December 2018

Archant

A person who went over the top of a cliff in Sidmouth has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the top of High Peak, to the west of Sidmouth, just after 10am on Saturday (December 29).

Sidmouth Lifeboat was paged to assist with a person who had gone over the cliff top and was requested to provide safety cover at the base of the cliff during the casualty extraction from the cliff face.

Beer and Exmouth Coastguard teams worked alongside the Coastguard helicopter 187 from St Athan, in South Wales, to winch the casualty from the cliff face and then transfer them to an ambulance.

The police helicopter, police ground teams and HART team were all also involved in the incident.

A lifeboat spokeswoman said: “Our best wishes to the casualty for a full and speedy recovery.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Frozen ground and flooded valleys - a look back in the archives

Light snow settled on country lanes such as here in East Hill. Picture: Simon Horn

Ottery boss content as he targets next step up

Ottery at home to Newton St Cyres. Ref shsp 51 18TI 6935. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs edge out the President’s men

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club hold a carol singing party run

Sidmouth Running Club chairman Terry Bewes wearing the T-shirt that was presented to him by Jo Earlam. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists