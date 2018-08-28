Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

A person who went over the top of a cliff in Sidmouth has been taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the top of High Peak, to the west of Sidmouth, just after 10am on Saturday (December 29).

Sidmouth Lifeboat was paged to assist with a person who had gone over the cliff top and was requested to provide safety cover at the base of the cliff during the casualty extraction from the cliff face.

Beer and Exmouth Coastguard teams worked alongside the Coastguard helicopter 187 from St Athan, in South Wales, to winch the casualty from the cliff face and then transfer them to an ambulance.

The police helicopter, police ground teams and HART team were all also involved in the incident.

A lifeboat spokeswoman said: “Our best wishes to the casualty for a full and speedy recovery.”