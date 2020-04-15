Advanced search

Video

There With You: Say your personal ‘thank you’ to the NHS

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 April 2020

Clap for the NHS. Picture: Archant

Clap for the NHS. Picture: Archant

Archant

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured.

We will need to keep video messages to 10 seconds. We would also need them to include your name and location with the email.

Email your photos or Wetransfer links for videos to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk, sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk or midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

MP hears business concerns at online meeting of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

East Devon MP Simon Jupp Picture: London Portrait Photographer DAV

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

MP hears business concerns at online meeting of Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce

East Devon MP Simon Jupp Picture: London Portrait Photographer DAV

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Devon Bowls Indoor President George Mabon sends message to clubs

Devon County Indoor President George Mabon (right) with Sidmouth Club Captain Ken Wheeler during a 2019/20 season visit to Sidmouth and. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

From watching ‘those wonderful Wolves’ to reporting on Millwey Rise

The Wolverhampton Wanderers team of 1957. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

There With You: Say your personal ‘thank you’ to the NHS

Clap for the NHS. Picture: Archant
Drive 24