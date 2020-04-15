Video

There With You: Say your personal ‘thank you’ to the NHS

Clap for the NHS. Picture: Archant Archant

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured.

We will need to keep video messages to 10 seconds. We would also need them to include your name and location with the email.

Email your photos or Wetransfer links for videos to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk, sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk or midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk