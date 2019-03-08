Advanced search

Pete Allen welcomes the Banjo Man

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 May 2019

Banjjo player Sean Moyses. Picture: Provided by artist

Banjjo player Sean Moyses. Picture: Provided by artist

Provided by artist

Pete Allen will be joined by Sean Moyses, along with trumpet player Andy Dickens and a rhythm section, for his next concert at the Sidhome Hotel

Pete Allen will welcome back Sean Moyses, the Banjo Man, at his concert at the Sidholme Hotel on Sunday, May 26.

Pete and Sean often work together as a duo, but this time they will have four additional musicians performing with them - the rhythm section plus trumpet-player Andy Dickens.

Sean is regarded as one of Europe's top banjo-players. He plays a wide repertoire of music, from folk and country to bluegrass and acoustic, and loves the jazz and swing music of the 1920s and 1930s.

Like Pete, he has performed frequently on radio and television, and travels widely. Known for quirkiness and originality, he shares these attributes with Andy Dickens, whose vivacity on stage endears him to the audience. Pete, Sean and Andy are all entertainers par excellence, and Pete's high-calibre rhythm section is second to none in its professionalism. The show starts at 3 pm, doors open at 2.30 pm and admission will be £13.50.

DEE MATTHEWS

