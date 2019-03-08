Pete Allen celebrates 65th birthday with weekend of jazz in Sidmouth

The Pete Allen Jazz Band. Picture: Geoff Mason Geoff Mason

Jazzman Pete Allen celebrates his 65th birthday this month with a weekend of special concerts at the Sidholme Music Room.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The big day is Saturday, November 23.

The Birthday Bash Weekend begins on Friday, November 22, when the full Pete Allen Jazz Band will perform. Doors open at 7.30am with the concert starting at 8pm. Admission is £15.50.

The following evening, the first set will be played at 8pm by Pete Allen's guests, Tad Newton's Jazz Friends, who are new to the Sidmouth audience.

The full Pete Allen band will be back on stage for the second set. Doors open 7.30pm, admission is £17.50.

Some tickets are still available for the Friday and Saturday events, but the Jazz in the Afternoon concert on Sunday, November 24 is sold out.

Pete Allen's book about his long and successful musical career, On the Beat: My Life as a Jazz Musician, will be on sale at all the weekend's events. A CD recorded at the Sidholme Hotel will also be available.

For information and tickets, call Dee Parsons on 07501 821385.