Pete Allen cancels jazz concert at Sidholme Hotel

Pete Allen Picture: Supplied by Pete Allen Supplied by Pete Allen

Jazz band leader Pete Allen has cancelled his concert on Sunday, March 22, at the Sidholme Hotel Music Room.

He has called off the popular Jazz in the Afternoon show as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

His long-term friend, administrator and co-writer of his autobiography, Dee Parsons, said: 'Pete is a consummate professional who lives by the mantra, 'the show must go on'.

'I never expected to see the word 'cancel' associated with his name.

'But Pete is a highly responsible individual who does not wish to put his musicians, his audience or the hotel staff at risk, hence this decision.

'His special guest on Sunday was to have been Kevin Grenfell (trombone), so it would have been fun to see two trombones together on stage. Would Kevin have gone head to head with Roger Marks, or would they have joined forces? Who knows?'

Pete Allen hopes to be back at Sidholme Hotel with his band on Sunday, April 26.