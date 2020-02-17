Pete Allen Jazz returns to Sidholme Hotel Music Room

Pete Allen and his band. Picture: Geoff Mason Geoff Mason

Pete Allen and his band will be back in the Music Room at Sidholme Hotel in Sidmouth on Sunday, February 23, after a well-deserved holiday.

Their guest will be Jon Graham, who is a newcomer on the Sidmouth scene.

He is a talented musician from East Anglia, and plays both trumpet and guitar.

He frequently performs at John Petters' jazz festivals, which is why he is already popular with some members of the audience at Sidmouth.

This is the first of eleven Sunday performances by Pete's band at Sidholme this year. Only one of these will need to be booked: Sunday November 29th. This is because, following the success of his 65th Birthday Bash weekend last year, it will form part of Pete's Pension Party, which is a residential weekend.

This Sunday's show begins at 3pm, with doors open from 2,30pm. Admission is £15.50.