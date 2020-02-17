Advanced search

Pete Allen Jazz returns to Sidholme Hotel Music Room

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 February 2020

Pete Allen and his band. Picture: Geoff Mason

Pete Allen and his band. Picture: Geoff Mason

Geoff Mason

Pete Allen and his band will be back in the Music Room at Sidholme Hotel in Sidmouth on Sunday, February 23, after a well-deserved holiday.

Their guest will be Jon Graham, who is a newcomer on the Sidmouth scene.

He is a talented musician from East Anglia, and plays both trumpet and guitar.

He frequently performs at John Petters' jazz festivals, which is why he is already popular with some members of the audience at Sidmouth.

This is the first of eleven Sunday performances by Pete's band at Sidholme this year. Only one of these will need to be booked: Sunday November 29th. This is because, following the success of his 65th Birthday Bash weekend last year, it will form part of Pete's Pension Party, which is a residential weekend.

This Sunday's show begins at 3pm, with doors open from 2,30pm. Admission is £15.50.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

‘Fantastic’ start-up for new Sidmouth dog care parlour

Michelle Taylor of The Scruffy Paw with one of her four-legged clients. Picture: Michelle Taylor

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

‘Fantastic’ start-up for new Sidmouth dog care parlour

Michelle Taylor of The Scruffy Paw with one of her four-legged clients. Picture: Michelle Taylor

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pete Allen Jazz returns to Sidholme Hotel Music Room

Pete Allen and his band. Picture: Geoff Mason

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Sidmouth Gin school proves a hit for Valentine’s Day

A gin school was held at The Dairy Shop, home if Sidmouth Gin. Picture: John Hammond

We should be eager to bring back beavers, concludes report on River Otter colony

One of the River Otter beavers. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust
Drive 24