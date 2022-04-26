Review: Pete Allen's jazz band with guest Ben Holder

On Wednesday, April 20, Pete Allen and his band were delighted to welcome their special guest, Ben Holder (virtuoso jazz violinist) for his first performance at the Blue Ball Inn at Sidford. Ben has long been a firm favourite with Pete Allen’s regulars in Sidmouth, so it was no surprise that this show was sold out.

Ben (who has now reached the grand old age of 32) studied classical piano and violin from the age of six, and attended the Birmingham Conservatoire. While he was there, he discovered jazz, including Stephane Grapelli, of course. It’s heartwarming (and rare in the world of traditional jazz) to see such talent in one so young.

The audience had anticipated a dramatic performance from Ben, and that’s exactly what they got. His exuberant, high-octane style created fireworks and his flamboyant and energetic delivery was exciting and left everyone breathless. However, sometimes by contrast his music was lyrical, his rendition of Time after Time being a perfect example of this versatility. At times his style was ‘chatty’, with conversations taking place between the fiddle and the front-line players, Roger Marks on trombone and/or Pete Allen on clarinet.

Ben was accompanied throughout by exquisite backing from the rhythm section, James Clemas (keyboard), Dave Hanratty (bass) and Jim Newton (drums). Under Pete Allen’s experienced leadership, their consistently professional and sensitive playing is central to the sound of this highly successful band. All the musicians were fully involved and clearly enjoyed themselves enormously. There had been no rehearsal!

It was yet another memorable afternoon of high-calibre jazz, and this time the members of the audience were left exhausted – they were shell-shocked!

The Pete Allen Band plays regularly at the Blue Ball and will return there on Wednesday, May 18th with special guest Nick White (clarinet), from the Chris Barber Band. To reserve a place, email deeparsons@outlook.com or tel. 01395 514438. They will also be participating in the Sidmouth Jazz & Blues Festival which will be taking place from 2nd to 5th June: they are due to appear at the Sidmouth Conservative Club on Sunday June 5th (see www.sidmouthjazz.com).