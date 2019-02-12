Advanced search

Jazzman Pete Allen starts new series of concerts in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:05 24 February 2019

Trumpet player Andy Dickens. Picture: Henri Rosenberg

Henri Rosenberg

He will perform every month at the Sidholme Hotel throughout 2019

Sidmouth’s popular jazzman Pete Allen returns with his band on Sunday, Febrary 24, to perform in the beautiful Music Room at the Sidholme Hotel, Sidmouth.

Pete will be playing monthly concerts at the venue throughout the year, but not always on the last Sunday of the month.

His first concert of 2019 features trumpet player Andy Dickens as his guest. Andy is a born performer, with his boundless enthusiasm and sense of fun. No doubt he will intrigue the audience with his quirky interpretations of familiar themes. Maybe he’ll surprise them with unpredictable asides or somewhat unorthodox mutes for the trumpet. Who knows? The only predictable aspect of his visit is that he will receive a very warm welcome from the Sidmouth audience.

This performance will start at 3.15pm; the doors to the Music Room will open at 2.30 p.m. and admission will be £13.50. The other concerts will start at the usual time of 3pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

