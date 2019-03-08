Advanced search

Pete Allen's Jazz in the Afternoon in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 July 2019

Roger Marks. Picture; Henry Rosenberg

Roger Marks. Picture; Henry Rosenberg

Henry Rosenberg

Pete Allen's band will be playing in the Music Room at Sidholme Hotel on Sunday, July 21.

This time the band are with Pete's long-term colleague Roger Marks on trombone.

Roger is now part of the full Pete Allen Jazz Band, but on this occasion he will be appearing as a guest.

The musicians will all be together again following their return from the second of their trips to Germany. This one included performing outdoors on a hot and sunny Sunday afternoon at the Farmhouse Jazz Club in Harsewinkel to an audience of over 600.

The audience in Sidmouth may not be quite able to match that yet, but Pete retains a strong affection for the town and he has never missed a single gig there.

Sunday's performance starts at 3pm and doors will open at 2.30 pm. Admission will be £13.50.

