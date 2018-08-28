Advanced search

Exmouth charity teams up with The Donkey Sanctuary to help bereaved families

PUBLISHED: 17:32 17 January 2019

Suicide-bereaved families visited The Donkey Sanctuary thanks to Pete's Dragons. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Suicide-bereaved families have been able to spend time grooming donkey’s after an Exmouth charity teamed up with The Donkey Sanctuary.

Pete’s Dragons, which supports those who have been bereaved by suicide, arranged the visit to the Sidmouth attraction to offer those families life skills sessions.

Kate Bedding, project manager at Pete’s Dragons, said: “Taking part in the donkey-facilitated learning programme was a fantastic opportunity, and we were delighted to be offered the life skills sessions.”

Eilish Pryce. equine assistant, said: “As social creatures, donkeys are able to pick up on the non-verbal communication of all sentient creatures that surround them, including humans and will respond accordingly.

“By observing the donkeys’ reactions to us, we can receive real-time feedback and develop greater awareness of ourselves with no bias and agenda.”

