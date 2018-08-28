Exmouth charity teams up with The Donkey Sanctuary to help bereaved families

Suicide-bereaved families visited The Donkey Sanctuary thanks to Pete's Dragons. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Archant

Suicide-bereaved families have been able to spend time grooming donkey’s after an Exmouth charity teamed up with The Donkey Sanctuary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suicide-bereaved families visited The Donkey Sanctuary thanks to Pete's Dragons. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Suicide-bereaved families visited The Donkey Sanctuary thanks to Pete's Dragons. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Pete’s Dragons, which supports those who have been bereaved by suicide, arranged the visit to the Sidmouth attraction to offer those families life skills sessions.

Kate Bedding, project manager at Pete’s Dragons, said: “Taking part in the donkey-facilitated learning programme was a fantastic opportunity, and we were delighted to be offered the life skills sessions.”

Eilish Pryce. equine assistant, said: “As social creatures, donkeys are able to pick up on the non-verbal communication of all sentient creatures that surround them, including humans and will respond accordingly.

“By observing the donkeys’ reactions to us, we can receive real-time feedback and develop greater awareness of ourselves with no bias and agenda.”