Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A candidate has used his election materials to raise a question about police investigations into the disappearance of a Devon schoolgirl and into allegations against former MP Jeremy Thorpe.

District councillor and Ottery town councillor Peter Faithfull is standing as an Independent in East Devon constituency in the General Election on December 12.

Cllr Faithfull says he is the only candidate in the constituency to have voted 'leave' in the Brexit referendum.

He says he has been actively pushing for changes to reduce carbon emissions and that he will work to protect community hospitals.

He is once again seeking to raise the profile of the disappearance of Genette Tate, the 13-year-old who went missing from Aylesbeare in August 1978.

Cllr Faithfull has used his election pamphlet to raise a question of the police.

He writes: "I would like to finish with a freedom of information request to Devon and Cornwall Police. How many officers were taken off the Jeremy Thorpe case to investigate Genette Tate?"

A police spokesman said no freedom of information request has yet been received and that the force would not be making any comment.

Cllr Faithfull stood in the 2017 General Election, receiving 150 votes.

He campaigned at the time to raise the profile of Genette Tate, who has never been found, and with whom Cllr Faithfull had been doing voluntary work, looking after disabled children shortly before her disappearance.

In his election materials this year, he writes: "At the 2017 election I suggested that information was more important than votes. For this election I am very much asking for your vote."

He describes the subject of the disappearance as 'far more political than people realise' and that he would welcome any information.

He is calling for an independent investigation into the disappearance.

In 1979 North Devon's former Liberal Democrat MP Jeremy Thorpe was acquitted following charges of conspiracy and incitement to murder, in relation to an attack on model Norman Scott.

The full list of East Devon Parliamentary Candidates is: Peter Faithfull (Independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit) Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate) and Claire Wright (Independent).