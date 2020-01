Gallery

Peter's Pan panto pictures

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Alex Walton

Ottery Community Theatre brings panto fun to the stage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Audiences have been enjoying performances of Ottery Community Theatre's pantomime, Peter's Pan.

Written and directed by Laura Machin, this new version of the much-loved tale is full of twists, crocodiles and a little bit of magic!

When the evil Captain Hook causes trouble throughout Pantoland Peter must do all he can to stop him with the help of Wendy, John and Michael.

With a hungry crocodile searching for food and a couple of lost boys causing havoc, can Peter save the day?

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

The show runs until Saturday, January 25, in the Institute, Ottery St Mary. Friday's performance is at 7.30pm, and the Saturday performances are at noon and 5pm.

Tickets, £7 for adults and £4.50 for under-18s, are available from Pearson's in Silver Street, Ottery St Mary. Alternatively, email otterycommunitytheatre@gmail.com or call 01404 814988 to book group tickets. Get a free ticket with every 10 bought.

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton