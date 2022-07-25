News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Petition opposes cuts to bus service

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:37 PM July 25, 2022
Updated: 2:44 PM July 25, 2022
Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has hit out at the reduction in Stagecoach bus services between Sidmouth, Sidford and Sidbury. 

From July 31, the number 9 bus will not run between Sidmouth and Sidbury after 7.20pm. 

The Chamber is encouraging concerned residents to sign a petition on Change.org, started by one of its members, Corinne Sycamore. The petition has so far collected more than 650 signatures. 

A spokesperson said: “The Chamber of Commerce is very disappointed to learn of the reduction in bus services to Sidmouth, Sidford and Sidbury.   We have made representations to both Stagecoach and our local councillors. 

“This reduction in services comes at the same time as we have doubled car parking charges in Sidmouth’s car parks.  One of the explanations for doubling car park charges was to encourage people off the roads and on to public transport. 

“The conclusion to be reached is that Sidmouth, and probably the rest of Devon, needs an integrated transport system.   Also, much as we wish to decrease pollution, and welcome the introduction of electric vehicles, we need to recognise that towns like Sidmouth have largely car-based and car-dependent economies.    The recent cancellation of bus services, and the reminder that bus companies are private operators who can close services as and when they wish, underlines this. 

“The closure of these services will inevitably impact local businesses, as they rely in part upon reliable and regular buses for both customers and staff.” 

The town and district councillor for Sidbury, John Loudoun, wrote to the Herald last week expressing his concerns. He said the loss of evening bus transport will affect people needing to travel for work or social events, and will lead to more people walking along the A375 between Sidford and Sidbury, which has no footpaths or lighting. It could also result in more drink-driving. 

When Stagecoach announced the changes to bus services across Devon earlier this month, south-west managing director Mike Watson said: “With the current nationwide shortage of bus drivers, we need to concentrate our resource on the services where demand is greatest to ensure that vital journeys and connections are maintained and to provide a network that best meets the changing needs of the communities we serve." 

