Pharmacy open times at Sidmouth and Ottery this Christmas and New Year

Pharmacies in Sidmouth and Ottery have announced opening times over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Anyone in the valley that needs medication and the pharmacy’s assistance on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day will need to go to Boots pharmacy in Fore Street, Sidmouth.

The pharmacy will be open between 3pm until 5pm on Christmas Day and from 10am to 5pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The pharmacy can be reached on 01395 513307.

In Sidmouth, the Boots pharmacy, in Woolbrook Road, and Lloyds pharmacy, in the High Street, will be closed.

The Boots pharmacy, in Broad Street, Ottery as well as the Well pharmacy in Canaan Way, will also be closed.

Alternatively in Honiton, the Boots pharmacy, at 70 High Street, is open Christmas Day, 11am to 1pm.

The Boots pharmacy at 123 High Street, Honiton, is open from 11am until 3pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.