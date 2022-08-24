Photo gallery: peace, love and quirky fun at Beautiful Days
- Credit: Cliff Smith Photography
Beautiful Days returned to Escot last weekend (August 19-21) with its usual mix of live music, eccentric fancy dress and an ‘anything goes’ vibe.
For once there was no need for wellies this as the festival lived up to its name with fine weather and not a trace of mud.
Main stage bands this year included Flogging Molly, The Dandy Warhols, Maximo Park, The Specials, Seasick Steve and of course festival founders The Levellers.
Elsewhere the huge choice of performance on offer included acoustic folk sets, political talks, a silent disco, a magic show and a wide range of children’s entertainment.
On Sunday the fancy dress theme of ‘peace and love’ produced an explosion of flower power. Costumes featured 70s wigs, CND signs, face paint, and all things floral and heart-shaped.
The weekend ended with a short but spectacular firework display on Sunday night. On Monday, as festival-goers were packing up, came the late arrival of a regular Beautiful Days finally visitor – rain.