Photo gallery: peace, love and quirky fun at Beautiful Days

Beautiful Days returned to Escot last weekend (August 19-21) with its usual mix of live music, eccentric fancy dress and an ‘anything goes’ vibe.

A flight of fancy at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

For once there was no need for wellies this as the festival lived up to its name with fine weather and not a trace of mud.

Main stage bands this year included Flogging Molly, The Dandy Warhols, Maximo Park, The Specials, Seasick Steve and of course festival founders The Levellers.

DJ-ing at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Elsewhere the huge choice of performance on offer included acoustic folk sets, political talks, a silent disco, a magic show and a wide range of children’s entertainment.

Beautiful Days 2022 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

On Sunday the fancy dress theme of ‘peace and love’ produced an explosion of flower power. Costumes featured 70s wigs, CND signs, face paint, and all things floral and heart-shaped.

Love and Peace - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Flower Power at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

'Peas' and love at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

The weekend ended with a short but spectacular firework display on Sunday night. On Monday, as festival-goers were packing up, came the late arrival of a regular Beautiful Days finally visitor – rain.

Sunday fancy dress at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

A 'Love Hearts' theme at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Fancy dress at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Beautiful Days 2022 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Beautiful Days 2022 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Happy faces at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Beautiful Days 2022 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Revellers at Beautiful Days - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Beautiful Days 2022 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Beautiful Days 2022 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Not clear what the 'peace and love' theme is here - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography

Beautiful Days 2022 - Credit: Cliff Smith Photography



