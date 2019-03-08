Gallery

Let the good times keep rolling! Tar Barrels 2019 wows crowds

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Smaller crowds did not stop Ottery's fiery Tar Barrel tradition delighting visitors on Bonfire Night.

The sound of cannon fire woke Ottery up from 5am, with shots fired at different locations around the town on Tuesday in the run-up to the first barrel. The event had faced parking issues after the weather forced the closure of two car parks, but crowds arrived throughout the evening for a night of entertainment.

Crowds also enjoyed the funfair and watched the lighting of the bonfire at Millenium Green.

It was an emotional evening for the Holland family as youngster Brandon ran in memory of his great-granddad Ray Baker and granddad Papa John, who died in February this year.

Brandon is the fourth generation of his family to take part in the tradition and was cheered on by his parents and grandparents.

The 11-year-old, who has been taking part for four years, said: "You just go with the flow.

"You're told not to play with fire then they put a flaming barrel on my back and run."

Jackson Johnson, seven, was among the many who lifted a tar barrel for the first time. He joined his brother Joshua, eight, in the junior barrels.

There were further daring display from the intermediates, women and men barrel events which ran until midnight.

Mr Wickham said: "The actual event itself and the barrels went extremely well. The crowd were a little lower because of our parking issues this year."

The event organiser did say he was disappointed with some visitors trying to avoid car parking read more here.

