Here's the second part of our Sidmouth Folk Festival gallery.

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9809. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

If you have been in Sidmouth for the Folk Festival, you will probably recognise some of the performers in these photographs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9804. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9804. Picture: Terry Ife

You may even be in the pictures yourself, take a look...

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9800. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9800. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9798. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9798. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9787. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9787. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9785. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9785. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9782. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9782. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9780. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9780. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9776. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9776. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9769. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9769. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9767. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9767. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9761. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9761. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9757. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9757. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9692. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9692. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9690. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9690. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9689. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9689. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9679. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9679. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9677. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9677. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9676. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9676. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9674. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9674. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9670. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9670. Picture: Terry Ife

Earlsdon Step Club. Picture: Paul Strange Earlsdon Step Club. Picture: Paul Strange

Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange

Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange

Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange

Acoustic performers at Dukes. Picture: Paul Strange Acoustic performers at Dukes. Picture: Paul Strange

Giants near the Market Square. Picture: Paul Strange Giants near the Market Square. Picture: Paul Strange

Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange

Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange

Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange