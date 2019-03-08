Here's the second part of our Sidmouth Folk Festival gallery.
PUBLISHED: 18:30 08 August 2019
Archant
If you have been in Sidmouth for the Folk Festival, you will probably recognise some of the performers in these photographs.
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9804. Picture: Terry Ife
You may even be in the pictures yourself, take a look...
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9800. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9798. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9787. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9785. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9782. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9780. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9776. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9769. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9767. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9761. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9757. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9692. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9690. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9689. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9679. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9677. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9676. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9674. Picture: Terry Ife
Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9670. Picture: Terry Ife
Earlsdon Step Club. Picture: Paul Strange
Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange
Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange
Earlsdon Morris Men. Picture: Paul Strange
Acoustic performers at Dukes. Picture: Paul Strange
Giants near the Market Square. Picture: Paul Strange
Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange
Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange
Alton Morris. Picture: Paul Strange
Comments have been disabled on this article.