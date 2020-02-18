Planning approval for new physio clinic in Ottery

Plans for a phsyio clinic in Ottery have been approved. Picture: Google Archant

A new physiotherapy centre will open Ottery after an application got the go-ahead from district planners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new facility will be an addition to an already-established clinic in Ottery.

The planning application said: "We wish to establish an osteopathy and physiotherapy clinic with two treatment rooms and a waiting area.

"We also offer massage and sports therapy on select days as well as providing certain pieces of equipment for sale."

The applicant said he is looking to grow to a premises with more space.

The change-of-use application was made for 9 Jesu Street.

The application added: "We aspire to create a warm, comfortable and smart space where our patients can improve their overall health and wellbeing.

"We have already established a good connection with some of the local GPs and are beginning to gain a good reputation and position in the community."