Advanced search

Planning approval for new physio clinic in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 10:40 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 18 February 2020

Plans for a phsyio clinic in Ottery have been approved. Picture: Google

Plans for a phsyio clinic in Ottery have been approved. Picture: Google

Archant

A new physiotherapy centre will open Ottery after an application got the go-ahead from district planners.

The new facility will be an addition to an already-established clinic in Ottery.

The planning application said: "We wish to establish an osteopathy and physiotherapy clinic with two treatment rooms and a waiting area.

"We also offer massage and sports therapy on select days as well as providing certain pieces of equipment for sale."

The applicant said he is looking to grow to a premises with more space.

The change-of-use application was made for 9 Jesu Street.

The application added: "We aspire to create a warm, comfortable and smart space where our patients can improve their overall health and wellbeing.

"We have already established a good connection with some of the local GPs and are beginning to gain a good reputation and position in the community."

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Exeter Racecourse all set for the Devon National this Friday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Primary school pupils step out with morris dancers

The Sidmouth Steppers visited Newton Poppleford Primary School. Picture: Sidmouth Steppers

Planning approval for new physio clinic in Ottery

Plans for a phsyio clinic in Ottery have been approved. Picture: Google

‘Deep gratitude’ for donation to Motor Neurone Disease branch

MND Exeter & East Devon volunteer Alan Smith receives the cheque from Julie Marish from Waitrose. Picture: MND

Pete Allen Jazz returns to Sidholme Hotel Music Room

Pete Allen and his band. Picture: Geoff Mason
Drive 24