Pianist Nina Savicevic returns for second Sidmouth concert

PUBLISHED: 16:45 09 June 2019

Acclaimed young pianist Nina Savicevic.

Acclaimed young pianist Nina Savicevic.

: Courtesy of artist

The rising young pianist will play music by Chopin, Beethoven and Debussy at St Giles and St Nicholas Parish Church

A talented young Exeter pianist, who gave a recital at Sidholme Hotel in May, will return to Sidmouth for a concert this month.

Nina Savicevic is making a national and international name for herself, having won international contests.

She is a former pupil of The Maynard School in Exeter, and studies piano at Wells Cathedral School with Professor Hilary Coates. She will continue her tuition at The Royal Northern College of Music in September, learning with Ashley Wass.

Nina will perform at St Giles and St Nicholas Parish Church in Sidmouth on Saturday, June 29, at 7.30pm. The recital will include music by Chopin, Beethoven, Debussy and a new work composed for piano by her friend Daphne Resseguiér.

Tickets, £10 in advance and £12.50 at the door, with free admission for under 16s, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk or at Paragon Books, Sidmouth and Topsham Book Shop.

