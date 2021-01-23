Sidmouth artist paints a picture of hope for the NHS

Published: 6:00 AM January 23, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM January 26, 2021

A Sidmouth-based artist is spreading the message of hope and supporting the hard-hit NHS in its time of need during the Covid-19 crisis.

Rebecca Lockyear, 57, is aiming to raise £1,000 from the sale of prints of her painting titled ‘Hope in The Byes’ and will be donating the profits to help the health service.

The NHS is close to Rebecca’s heart because all of her three children are key workers. One of her daughters and her fiancé are both doctors in Bristol.

Hope in The Byes - Credit: Rebecca Lockyear



Rebecca said: “Because of Covid they have had to reschedule their wedding three times. Last week should have been their honeymoon, but instead they spent it vaccinating people.

“I want to do my best to help out and to let the NHS know how much we appreciate them and everything that they do for us. I hope many of your readers will like ‘Hope in the Byes’ and will buy a print to help me reach my target of £1,000 for the NHS.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the painting, Rebecca added: “At Christmas a friend of mine, Isobel Francis, sent a photo of herself in The Byes in winter. Her amazing flamboyant umbrella against the starkness of the snow struck a joyful note and became the inspiration for Hope in the Byes.

Rebecca making noise on a Thursday to show appreciation for the NHS - Credit: Rebecca Lockyear



“The lonely image told the story that we are all experiencing. So with her permission, I painted my own version of it and it sold the following morning on my Facebook page. This made me think that others might like the image too and it could serve as a reminder, in years to come, of the loneliness we endured during this tragic period.

“I really hope it captures people’s imaginations. The vaccination can’t come soon enough. As many other people, I am also willing and waiting to hear when my Mum, 83 will be called for her jab.”

Rebecca will be producing her first run of 50 A5 prints each at a cost of £5 or three prints for £10. You can place your order by emailing Rebecca at rebeccamlockyear@gmail.com and see more of her artwork on her Facebook page - Rebecca Lockyear Artist.