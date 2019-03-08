Sidmouth cafe to take part in breastfeeding celebration

Sidmouth's Coffee#1 will be hosting a breastfeeding celebration event as part of a nationwide initiative. Picture: The Big Breastfeeding Café Archant

Thousand of mums will get together to celebrate their own personal breastfeeding experiences as part of a national campaign.

Coffee#1 in Sidmouth is participating in the nationwide initiative, which takes place on Wednesday, May between 10am and 11.30am.

The Big Breastfeeding Café is led by breastfeeding brand Medela and will connect thousands of mums across the UK as more than 200 events take place.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative brings parents together to share their stories.

Sioned Hilton, Medela UK's education manager, said: “We are finding time and time again that, personal advice from mums who have breastfed themselves, is invaluable. We know that breastfeeding can be challenging but we also know that a problem shared, is often a problem halved.

“Ensuring that all breastfeeding mums have a reassuring and supportive network is vital.”

For more information, visit www.medela.co.uk/breastfeeding/blog/breastfeeding-cafe.