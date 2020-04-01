Advanced search

Pictures: Don’t forget to take snaps of your daily exercise

PUBLISHED: 18:30 01 April 2020

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8197 Picture: Terry Ife

Terry Ife

The whole country is in lockdown but that doesn’t mean you cannot enjoy the little things around you while doing your daily exercise.

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8198 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8198 Picture: Terry Ife

Herald photographer Terry Ife has been taking images while out walking his dog once a day.

The country was moved into lockdown after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new set of restrictions to fight Covid-19.

Members of the public are now only allowed to leave their home for four purposes – shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day alone or with members of their household, any medical need or to provide care for a vulnerable person or travelling to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary and if you cannot work from home.

Don’t forget to send images in from your daily exercise too – we would love to share what you see with our readers.

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8182 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8182 Picture: Terry Ife

Email your photos to alex.walton@archant.co.uk.

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8196 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8196 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8177 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8177 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8164 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8164 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8169 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8169 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8155 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8155 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8152 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8152 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8120 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8120 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8118 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8118 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8146 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8146 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8119 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8119 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8117 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8117 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8107 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8107 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8113 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8113 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8098 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8098 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8092 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8092 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8084 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8084 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8073 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8073 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8061 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8061 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8059 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8059 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8067 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8067 Picture: Terry Ife

A variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8054 Picture: Terry IfeA variety of images whilst on my daily excercise during the Covid-19 lockdown Ref mhc 13 20TI 8054 Picture: Terry Ife

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

‘Messy’ Sidmouth allotment will end up looking ‘lovely’, tenant reassures local residents

The planters - a work in progress. Picture: Darren Crook

Waste and recycling guidance issued for coronavirus sufferers in East Devon

Sidmouth recycling centre. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth Quins win promotion as ‘final’ Devon Merit Tables are published

Sidmouth Quins who have been crowned Devon Merit Table two (NE) champions for the 2019/20 season. Picture: SRFC

ECB unveils £61 million package for cricket clubs

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth Town in cup final tonight (Wednesday) - can you help them lift the trophy?

