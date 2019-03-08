Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Gallery

Birthday treat for Duchess of Cornwall as she visits The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 July 2019

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9290. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9290. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall visited The Donkey Sanctuary on Wednesday (July 17) - the same day she turned 72 years old.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9336. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9336. Picture: Terry Ife

The Duchess was visiting to mark the attraction's 50th anniversary

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9335. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9335. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9333. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9333. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9332. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9332. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9329. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9329. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9325. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9325. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9328. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9328. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9324. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9324. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9322. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9322. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9320. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9320. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9319. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9319. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9318. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9318. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9316. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9316. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9314. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9314. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9313. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9313. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9311. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9311. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9309. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9309. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9306. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9306. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9303. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9303. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9298. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9298. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9293. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9293. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9288. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9288. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9286. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9286. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9281. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9281. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9280. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9280. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9277. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9277. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9275. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9275. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9271. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9271. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9263. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9263. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9268. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9268. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9261. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9261. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9259. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9259. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9255. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9255. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9250. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9250. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9253. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9253. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9249. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9249. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9245. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9245. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9242. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9242. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9241. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9241. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9240. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9240. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9238. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9238. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9233. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9233. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9228. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9228. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9224. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9224. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9226. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9226. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9222. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9222. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9221. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9221. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9219. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9219. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9218. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9218. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9215. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9215. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9213. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9213. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9211. Picture: Terry IfeHRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9211. Picture: Terry Ife

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

‘First class’ Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Sidmouth in Bloom with South West in Bloom judges Tony Moore and Ian Murphy. Ref shs 29 19TI 8113. Picture: Terry Ife

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

‘First class’ Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Sidmouth in Bloom with South West in Bloom judges Tony Moore and Ian Murphy. Ref shs 29 19TI 8113. Picture: Terry Ife

Tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches theme of new exhibition

The erosion at East Beach is part of the tumbling cliffs and shifting beaches exhibition at Kennaway House this weekend. Picture: Sid Vale Association

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Birthday treat for Duchess of Cornwall as she visits The Donkey Sanctuary

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9290. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion all set to celebrate their centenary with game against Axminster Town on Saturday

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Ottery suffer heavy defeat against Heathcoat 2nds

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Happy birthday – Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Andrew Millington plays Lyme’s mighty Škrabl organ

Andrew Millington in St Michael�s Church, Lyme Regis. Picture: Hilary Highet
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists