Gallery

Birthday treat for Duchess of Cornwall as she visits The Donkey Sanctuary

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9290. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall visited The Donkey Sanctuary on Wednesday (July 17) - the same day she turned 72 years old.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9336. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9336. Picture: Terry Ife

The Duchess was visiting to mark the attraction's 50th anniversary

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9335. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9335. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9333. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9333. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9332. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9332. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9329. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9329. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9325. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9325. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9328. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9328. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9324. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9324. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9322. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9322. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9320. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9320. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9319. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9319. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9318. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9318. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9316. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9316. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9314. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9314. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9313. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9313. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9311. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9311. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9309. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9309. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9306. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9306. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9303. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9303. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9298. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9298. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9293. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9293. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9292. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9288. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9288. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9286. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9286. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9281. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9281. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9280. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9280. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9277. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9277. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9275. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9275. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9271. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9271. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9263. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9263. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9268. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9268. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9261. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9261. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9259. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9259. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9255. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9255. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9250. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9250. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9253. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9253. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9249. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9249. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9245. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9245. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9242. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9242. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9241. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9241. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9240. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9240. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9238. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9238. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9233. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9233. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9228. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9228. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9224. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9224. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9226. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9226. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9222. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9222. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9221. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9221. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9219. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9219. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9218. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9218. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9215. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9215. Picture: Terry Ife

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9213. Picture: Terry Ife HRH The Duchess of Cornwall visits The Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary. Ref shs 29 19TI 9213. Picture: Terry Ife