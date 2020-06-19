Advanced search

PICTURES: Sidford WI keep busy sewing scrubs and making toys

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 June 2020

Sidford WI have been keeping busy during lockdown. Picture: Sidford WI

Sidford WI have been keeping busy during lockdown. Picture: Sidford WI

Some of Sidford’s best knitters have been keeping busy sewing headbands, scrubs and soft toys to help the community through the Covid-19 crisis.

Sidford WI have been keeping busy during lockdown. Picture: Sidford WI

Sidford WI has 68 members who have all been trying to play their part.

The club’s affectionately-dubbed ‘woolly women’ have been making scrubs for nurses, teddies for the children’s bereavement charity Balloons and fidget muffs for people with dementia.

Treasurer Barbara Ellis said: “The members of Sidford WI last met in March of this year looking forward to their birthday party in April to celebrate 101 years of this remarkable WI.

“Little did we know that it would be our last meeting for a while and no monthly coffee morning to catch up with friends.

Sidford WI have been keeping busy during lockdown. Picture: Sidford WI

“These inspirational ladies have not been defeated by lockdown.

“They have been very busy keeping in touch with each other by telephone, email and letter, checking that people are alright and if they need shopping or just a chat, there have been bags of books left on doorsteps.”

For more information visit the Sidford WI Facebook page.

