PICTURES: Sidmouth in Bloom floral awards night 2019

Sidmouth in Bloom Awarded Gold and the Sargent Cup. Ref shs 42 19TI 2404. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A big celebration evening to mark another great year of Sidmouth in Bloom was held last week.

The floral awards 2019, held by Sidmouth Town Council and the Sidmouth in Bloom Committee, took place at the methodist church on Thursday (October 17).

Lynette Talbot, chairman of Sidmouth in Bloom, said: "We have had an increased number of entries and categories, with both a spring and summer entry, gardening under challenging circumstances being judged, and attendance to the award night of around 100 people.

"This event gives SIB an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the support and our partnership with EDDC Streetscene, our town businesses and friends sponsorships, with a special thanks to people who open their gardens to the public and our Sidplanters voluntary working party.

"Tony Moore, one of this year's SW in Bloom judges came to present the RHS 'In Your Neighbourhood (IYN)' and main category awards to the town, and Cllr Ian Barlow presented the Town's Awards. SiB was thrilled to receive the Sargent's Cup and Gold in its category and the IYN's have also excelled."

Sidmouth in Bloom Floral

Competition Results 2019

Gold is G, silver gilt is SG and silver is S.

Children's Gardening: St John's International Primary School (G and Cup).

Children's Community Effort Certificates: St John's International Primary School, Sidbury Primary School, Sidmouth Primary School - Woolbrook, Sidmouth College, Sidmouth Library. Sidmouth Library winner of Kingswood Trophy.

Large Gardens: Spring: H and I Crackston (G); G Cronk (G and Spring Garden Cup); D and R Fuller (G). Summer: H and I Crackston (G and Sidmouth Summer Garden Club Trophy); D and R Fuller (G); Mr G Gill (G); F Leach (G).

Medium Gardens: Spring: B and R Causton-Evans (G); N Grigg (G and Spring Garden Cup); A and I Skinner (G). Summer: L Lever (SG); M and F Sayer (G and Reg Woodley Memorial Cup); A and I Skinner (G); Mr TT Riding.

Small Gardens: Spring: S James (S): The Presbytery (S); Sandra Connett (G and Spring Garden Cup). Summer: D Lee (G); J Cormick (S); D Lee (G); J Mortimore (G and Sidford Floral Group Cup).

Summer Courtyard Gardens: G Blyth (G and Gardener's Shield); S Connett (G); The Hair Studio (G); Mr G Harris (G); S James (S); T Nex (G); J. Webb (G).

Apartment Gardens with Professional Help: Abbeyfield Court (G and Cup).

Biodiversity Gardens: B and R Causton-Evans (SG); D and R Fuller (G and John Hollick Trophy): J and J Twibell (G); Temple Gardens (SG).

Gardening Under Challenging Circumstances: Mr TT Riding (G and Cup).

Discretionary Award for Improving the Floral Environment: L and N Davidson, Temple Gardens.

Hanging Baskets/pots: S and M Jenkins (G and Fyffe Cup); D. Lee (G); L Lever (G); I McKenzie-Edwards (G).

Neighbourhood Effort: Abbeyfield Court (G Glass Rose Bowl); T and R Horler - Volunteer Inn Garden (G); Temple Gardens (G), Ridgeway Residential Home (G).

Shops: The Steps Dress Agency (G and Sidmouth Herald Trophy), Hayman's Butchers (G), Fields (G), Potburys (G).

Retirement/Nursing Homes: Abbeyfield Court (G); Fourways Residential Home (G and Mrs Horn Memorial Cup); Radway Lodge (G); Ridgeway Residential Home(G); Temple Gardens.

Commercial Buildings: Michelmores Solicitors (G and Winner's Shield). The 1922 Social Club (G).

Café/Pub/Restaurant: The Anchor Inn (G and Catering Cup); The Balfour Inn (G); Barrington Court Tea Rooms (G); The Swan Inn (G); The Volunteer Inn (G).

Churches: Methodist Church (G and Cup), St Giles Church, Sidbury (SG), St Peter's Church, Sidford (SG).

Hotels/Guest Accommodation: The Belmont Hotel (G); Berwick House (G and Cup, medium frontage); Canterbury House (SG); Cheriton Guest House (G); Dukes (G); The Elizabeth Hotel (G), Farmhouse Cottage (G and Bevil Cup, medium garden), Glendevon B and B (G), Holmleigh Guest House (G); Hunter's Moon (SG); Kingswood and Devoran (SG); Lynstead House (G and Cup, small frontage), Mt Pleasant Hotel (SG); The Riviera (G and Cup, medium frontage); Royal Glen (SG); Royal York and Faulkner (G Cup, large frontage); Southcombe Villa Guest House (G), The Old Farmhouse (G), Willow Bridge (G); The Victoria (G and Cup, large Garden).

Outstanding Effort and Anne Bagwell Jubilee Cup: The Chairman's Garden - The Croquet Club Volunteers.

Outstanding Environmental and Community Effort and Sheelagh Pollentine Memorial Cup: Friends of the Byes - Sid Field and Community Orchard.

Environmental and Community Certificates: R Aldridge, H Briers, H and I Crackston, G Cronk, D and R Fuller, S Goode, J and B Hewitt, A Leake, S and J Maynard, J McGregor, N and K Grigg, B Mence, M Philpott, D Price, J Richardson, J Shaw, A and I Skinner, D Spring, M Ward, B Stacey, C Stanley, A Street, Drs J and J Twibell, V Wood.

