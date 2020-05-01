Advanced search

PICTURES: Sidmouth wildlife photographer shares snaps

PUBLISHED: 12:02 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 01 May 2020

Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Archant

A Sidmouth photographer who has got up close and personal with the world’s largest sharks is now making the most of the lockdown, snapping images closer to home.

Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Mark Taylor Hutchinson has now shared his brilliant snaps of the local wildlife and spoke about how it has piqued his interest. “I was planning my next shark diving assignment and had already planned to travel to another part of the UK to photograph some rare and timid mammals.

“Of course the world suddenly changed. Instead I focused my attention on the local Sidmouth wildlife in the lockdown age.

“I have done a number of local walks so now spent my time looking for ideal spots where specific species are likely to hang out.

“I do have a hide, but I decided to go freestyle on the move, apart from a bit of camouflage clothing and scrim netting.

Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

“In all I have visited Mutters Moor, Salcombe Hill and a few other local spots all within walking distance from my home, although you have to like hills.

“I found a badger sett, noted a fox tended to follow the same route each day, give or take a few hundred feet, and I also found a buzzard nest.

“The rest of my encounters were a bit random, but if you stay in one spot long enough and blend in, you’d be surprised at how wildlife comings and goings soon resume.

“What’s more, if you just stop and be, you can also become transfixed with watching animal behaviour.

Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

“When I happened upon a male roe deer, we both just stared at one another and I reeled off a couple of shots and slowly backed away and the deer just carried on eating.

“I saw a kestrel hovering on Peak Hill. The only animal I have never had any luck finding is an adder.

“But we are blessed to live in an area with abundant places to see wildlife and if nothing else, recent events have forced me to appreciate the wonderful wildlife on my very own doorstep, which is just as interesting and spectacular as further afield.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Virtual tourist guide video of Sidmouth recorded by visitor

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth food bank extends support to families needing ‘a little extra help’ during coronavirus lockdown

Andie Milne, Ian Skinner and Renee Forth of Sid Vally food bank. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Virtual tourist guide video of Sidmouth recorded by visitor

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth food bank extends support to families needing ‘a little extra help’ during coronavirus lockdown

Andie Milne, Ian Skinner and Renee Forth of Sid Vally food bank. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Rugby Club - A look at club tours since the first in 1974

Sidmouth Chiefs in Brussels 1975 Picture SRFC

Quiz time! - Test your sporting knowledge

Sports Quiz header

PICTURES: Sidmouth wildlife photographer shares snaps

Sidmouth Wildlife. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Increase in traffic prompts council reminder to stay at home

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidbury girl, 7, draws pictures to raise money for animal park

Issy's drawing of the lemurs at Axe Valley Animal Park. Picture: Katherine Ashbullby
Drive 24