Graham finds 'pitch perfect' solution to lawn pest damage at bowling green

Successfully solving a problem with the grass at Sidmouth Bowling Green led to district council worker Graham Trude being featured in a magazine for the sports pitch industry.

Turf Matters dedicated a page of its March/April issue to the story of how Graham dealt with an infestation of a common lawn pest that was damaging the two bowling greens.

As readers of Turf Matters know, leatherjackets are the larvae of crane flies, and feed on living grass roots, causing patches to turn yellow and die off.

In the article, called Battling Leatherjacket Woes, Graham explained that the pitch invasion by the leatherjackets began in 2019, a few years after chemical spraying on the greens was stopped.

He said: “We are on the East Devon coast and the greens were proving to be ideal breeding grounds for the leatherjacket.

“It doesn’t take long until your numbers start to go through the roof!

“In 2019 we lost the edge of the green, then in 2020 we lost a fair chunk of our top green. By last summer we had lost 60% of both greens. It was devastation. We had the Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI) carry out a sample and we were looking at 1,000 leatherjackets per square metre. It was catastrophic.”

Graham initially tried covering the greens with polythene sheeting, which can ‘sweat’ the larvae out, but it came in relatively small sheets that could cover only part of each green at any one time. It was also flimsy enough for birds to peck holes in it.

Deciding that a better quality covering would be more effective, he tracked down a company that provides protective pitch covers for football clubs.

After some experimentation, he and the company came up with a cover large enough for a whole bowling green, made in three sections that can be held together with Velcro. A single sheet of that size would have been too heavy to move.

EDDC worker Graham Trude after solving the problem at Sidmouth Bowling Club - Credit: Graham Trude

Sidmouth Bowling Club paid for the sheeting to be produced and so far, it has been successful in drawing the larvae out of the turf.

The breakthrough could lead to the company becoming a stockist for the covers and providing them to other bowling clubs and sports organisations.

The magazine concluded: “Whether it will be named the Graham Trude Sheeting remains to be seen, while a suggestion that his face is printed on the sheets as a tribute is less likely to be taken up.”