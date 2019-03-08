Gallery

Pixies invade Ottery for annual day of mischief

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030448. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Hundreds of excitable pixies invaded Ottery's town centre as the town hosted one of its most colourful and energetic events of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents enjoyed a host of fun activities at Ottery's Pixie Day event, including Taekwondo demonstrations and ferret racing.

Later that evening, the Pixies' Revenge commenced, with the the town's youngsters recreating a 400 year old tale. The pixies hollered their way through the Ottery streets and captured the bell ringers and took them to their cave.

Richard Coley, organiser of Pixie Day, said: "We had a lovely Saturday and we were very lucky with the weather.

"We had a jolly good crowd in the afternoon, and the attractions - such as ferret racing - was quite attractive. When we cleared up after the event, we had enough people on hand to help, which is always a bonus!"

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030470. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030470. Picture: Terry Ife

To see more photos of Ottery's Pixie Day, visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Pixie Leader Caitlin Lovering and Chief Pixie Joel Roulson. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030410. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Leader Caitlin Lovering and Chief Pixie Joel Roulson. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030410. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030464. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030464. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030467. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030467. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030465. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030465. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030462. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030462. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030460. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030460. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030461. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030461. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030459. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030459. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030456. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030456. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030452. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030452. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030455. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030455. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030449. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030449. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030446. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030446. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030443. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030443. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030445. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030445. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030441. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030441. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030442. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030442. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030439. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030439. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030440. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030440. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030438. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030438. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030436. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030436. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030434. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030434. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030431. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030431. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030433. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030433. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030430. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030430. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030429. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030429. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030428. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030428. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030427. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030427. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030426. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030426. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030424. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030424. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030423. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030423. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030422. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030422. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030421. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030421. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030420. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030420. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030419. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030419. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030415. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030415. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030416. Picture: Terry Ife Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030416. Picture: Terry Ife