Pixies invade Ottery for annual day of mischief

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 25 June 2019

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030448. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030448. Picture: Terry Ife

Hundreds of excitable pixies invaded Ottery's town centre as the town hosted one of its most colourful and energetic events of the year.

Residents enjoyed a host of fun activities at Ottery's Pixie Day event, including Taekwondo demonstrations and ferret racing.

Later that evening, the Pixies' Revenge commenced, with the the town's youngsters recreating a 400 year old tale. The pixies hollered their way through the Ottery streets and captured the bell ringers and took them to their cave.

Richard Coley, organiser of Pixie Day, said: "We had a lovely Saturday and we were very lucky with the weather.

"We had a jolly good crowd in the afternoon, and the attractions - such as ferret racing - was quite attractive. When we cleared up after the event, we had enough people on hand to help, which is always a bonus!"

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030470. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030470. Picture: Terry Ife

To see more photos of Ottery's Pixie Day, visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Pixie Leader Caitlin Lovering and Chief Pixie Joel Roulson. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030410. Picture: Terry IfePixie Leader Caitlin Lovering and Chief Pixie Joel Roulson. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030410. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030464. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030464. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030467. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030467. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030465. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030465. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030462. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030462. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030460. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030460. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030461. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030461. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030459. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030459. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030456. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030456. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030452. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030452. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030455. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030455. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030449. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030449. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030446. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030446. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030443. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030443. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030445. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030445. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030441. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030441. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030442. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030442. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030439. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030439. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030440. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030440. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030438. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030438. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030436. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030436. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030434. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030434. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030431. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030431. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030433. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030433. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030430. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030430. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030429. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030429. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030428. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030428. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030427. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030427. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030426. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030426. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030424. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030424. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030423. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030423. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030422. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030422. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030421. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030421. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030420. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030420. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030419. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030419. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030415. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030415. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030416. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030416. Picture: Terry Ife

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030414. Picture: Terry IfePixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030414. Picture: Terry Ife

