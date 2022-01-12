New pizza restaurant opens on Sidmouth seafront

The Marine Bar, which is becoming a pizza restaurant - Credit: The Waterfront

A new pizza restaurant opens at Sidmouth’s Marine Bar this Saturday (January 15).

The Waterfront, a popular restaurant on Exeter quayside, is taking over the seafront premises and will be introducing a new menu.

The Waterfront pizza restaurant is taking over Sidmouth's Marine Bar - Credit: The Waterfront

General manager Finn Storey said he is keeping on nearly all the existing staff, and is looking forward to joining the Sidmouth business community – working with other traders, not as a competitor.

He said: “Our philosophy as a company is the more everyone works together, the more we drive up the area we’re in.”

Exeter’s Waterfront restaurant is well known for its giant ‘dustbin-lid’ size pizzas, and Finn said he would be bringing them to sidmouth, but not just yet.

He said: They’ll eventually be making an appearance, don’t worry, but we’ll probably hold off a bit on those just to make sure we get everything else right first.

He added: “We’re really excited to get in and start getting involved with the community.”