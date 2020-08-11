Ottery Costcutter conversion plans refused permission
PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 August 2020
Clive Emson Auctioneers
Plans to turn part of Ottery’s former Costcutter store into a town house have been refused by East Devon District Council (EDDC).
The applicant wanted to redevelop a section of the vacant retail building at 26 Mill Street, and part of the first-floor flat above it, into a two-storey house.
The supermarket closed in November 2017 and has not been used for retail since then, and the building, including the flat, was sold at auction in February this year.
Ottery Town Council opposed the conversion in May, citing the loss of retail space and their view that the new house would be too small to be habitable.
EDDC’s planning officers have now rejected the application, saying the loss of retail space would harm the vitality and viability of the town centre shopping area.
Their report said the proposed design was also ‘incongruous’ and would not preserve or enhance the conservation area in which the building is located.
