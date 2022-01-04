Sign up for the Planet Pledge this January

People are being urged to do their bit by signing up to the Planet Pledge initiative - Credit: Planet Pledge/Utilita

A new consumer behaviour change campaign is inviting every household in the UK to sign up to a 66-day environmental pledge

The scheme, named Planet Pledge, starts on January 17, with the ambition to encourage long-term pro-planet habits that will get the nation to net zero as much as two years before the Government’s 2050 target.

Despite the popular belief that it takes 21 days to form a habit, the campaign has been designed around a behavioural science study undertaken by Dr Pippa Lally and colleagues at University College London, which found that the average time it took to form a habit is 66 days.

All members of the household can get involved – not just the bill payer. Participants will receive a welcome guide to introduce as many as nine new energy-saving behaviours, each to be completed for a minimum of 66 days.

Each week, participants will receive an email with exclusive tips and advice on pro-planet habit forming from Dr Lally.

By signing up, households can reduce their home energy wastage by up to 20 percent, which would help the UK to reach its 2050 net zero target as much as two years sooner and save each household around £250 on their annual energy spend.2

Utilita Energy, an energy supplier created to help households use less energy, is behind the campaign, after revealing that the majority of people want to make positive changes in their behaviours at home (79%) and more than three in five people said it makes them feel good when they make an effort to reduce their carbon footprint (63%).

The Planet Pledge campaign will reward participants who share their efforts via social media, with eco-themed prizes, including a smartphone, washing machine and an eco-friendly staycation worth £3,000.

Dr Pippa Lally, behavioural scientist at University College London, said: "Forming pro-planet habits makes it easier for us to continue to work towards tackling climate change in our daily lives even when we are busy and distracted.

"The Planet Pledge is a great way to challenge ourselves to make alterations to how we behave – be that turning the tap off whilst brushing our teeth or turning lights off when we leave the room. Every little action will add up to make a big impact.”

Archie Lasseter, Utilita Energy’s sustainability lead, added: “Energy suppliers exist with one main objective - to sell as much energy as possible and to make a margin. Utilita is very different. Our mission since launch has been to give as many homes as possible the technology and energy intelligence, they need to cut their energy wastage, and this latest campaign to promote habit-forming will support that.

“Back in 2019 we launched our award-winning Energy High 5 campaign, which has already reached almost four million households, and now we’re enabling every household to shave £250 off their annual energy bill.

"This latest research reveals that consumers want to do their bit for the environment, but just need a little help in doing so.”

The campaign follows on from the November launch of the Wear Warm campaign, which encouraged households not to go above 21 degrees at home and wrap up warm instead.

Reports from many of the 660 charity shops taking part in the campaign said the engagement with the idea has been fantastic for driving footfall and encouraging conversations around the healthy amount of home heat.

For more details, and to sign up, visit www.planetpledge.co.uk