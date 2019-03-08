Sidford Business Park: application to be heard before three day inquiry

A site layout showing the fixed layout of buildings for the proposed development at the site at Two Bridges Road in Sidford. Archant

A three-day inquiry will be held in the summer to determine the fate of a controversial business park at Sidford.

East Devon District Council has confirmed the planning inspector will examine the evidence for the multimillion pound proposal to build on land at Two Bridges in Sidford, starting from July 16.

The outline application is applying for a change of use of land from agricultural use to employment use and will provide 8,445 sqm of new floorspace, new highway access, cycle and foot paths, improvements to flood attenuation, building layout and road layout, new hedgerow planting and associated infrastructure.

The development aims to create 250 full-time jobs.

The inquiry will take place at EDDC's HQ at Blackdown House, Honiton, and run until July 18.

The district council refused the application for a second time back in October saying the site would be a 'detriment to highway safety' due to the increase of HGV traffic it would bring to inadequate road.

The deadline for comments for and against the development has been extended to Friday, May 17.