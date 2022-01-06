The Supermercados performing at the relaunch night in December - Credit: Aidan Walker

Regular live music gigs, comedy, dance and cultural activities are being planned for Ottery, following the relaunch of the King of Clubs venue in Gold Street.

The venue’s promoter Dave Knox, who led the relaunch with his band The Supermercados, is now taking bookings for other acts including comedy, dance, DJs and drama.

He also hopes the venue, part of the King’s Arms pub, can host events such as craft markets during 2022.

He would like to hear from any performer or organisation who is interested.

Dave told the Herald: “It has been exciting to be part of bringing live music back to Ottery, where my family has lived for over 10 years.

“In this time, I have heard a lot about how vibrant the local music scene used to be here, and seen how huge a gap was left when it stopped.

“Our first gig was a resounding success and we are delighted to be hosting our second live music show in partnership with the Kings Arms on Friday January 28.

“The local community have also requested access to the wider range of the arts from us, a provision that is currently just not available in the area. So, during 2022, we are aiming to give the community in East Devon an opportunity to access, experience and participate in a wide spectrum of the arts.”

Bag That Weasel performing at the relaunch gig in December - Credit: Aidan Walker

Live music returned to The King of Clubs when The Supermercados and another rock band, Bag That Weasel, played there on Friday, December 10. A follow-up gig with The Supermercados and Freak By Wire will take place on January 28.

Tom Harrison, The Supermercados, during the relaunch gig - Credit: Aidan Walker

James Kirkness, landlord of the Kings Arms, said: “There was a great turnout for the King of Clubs’s first event and successful December relaunch.

“We are delighted to be announcing the second evening of live music featuring local bands, at our self-contained venue. We’ve had nothing but positive feedback for our first gig and lots of interest in more, so we are pleased to be bringing regular live music back to Ottery after an absence of more than 15 years.”

Tickets for the January 28 gig can be purchased from the bar at the Kings Arms or online from the Supermercados’ website.

Anyone in East Devon who is interested in using The King of Clubs as a performance or event venue is asked to get in touch with Dave via the contacts section of the Supermercados’ website.

Henry Bellairs, The Supermercados, during the relaunch gig - Credit: Aidan Walker



