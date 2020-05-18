Plans for Mcdonalds near Ottery rejected

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS Archant

Plans to build a new drive-through McDonalds near Ottery as part of new services off the A30 have been rejected.

East Devon District Council officers recommended the plans be approved but the application was thrown out at a development management committee meeting on Monday, May 18.

The fast food giant had hoped to open a restaurant as part a complex that would also include a roadside service and petrol station built next to the Straightway Head Junction, near the Daisymount roundabout.

The scheme included:

A petrol station with five pumps and a 500sqm forecourt with a building for a sales area and a hot food and coffee outlet;

A total of 103 car parking spaces, made up of 81 light vehicle spaces, four disabled spaces, 10 motorcycle spaces, eight HGV/coach spaces and two electric vehicle charging points;

A two-storey building with accompanying drive-through and associated outdoor play area - the applicant has stated that McDonalds is the intended operator.

Agent Jason Lowes said the application satisfies the relevant planning policy set out in the East Devon Local Plan.

Councillor Alan Cook, West Hill Parish Council, said: “As the site cannot be landscaped, there will be detrimental impact on the rural landscape and unacceptable light pollution.

“The inclusion of a drive-through burger bar will attract people from a wide range – it’s not just a facility for the A30.

“This will cause a significant increase in traffic on local roads, urbanising a beautiful rural area.”

Cllr Olly Davey added: “It’s seven miles from Honiton and eight miles from Exeter, both of which have 24-hour facilities – I don’t see that it is needed.

“I don’t normally expect to find services every seven or eight miles on a trunk road.

“This is going to generate extra journeys because it’s going to encourage local people to make extra trips there without a doubt.

“It’s going to provide low-paid and low-skill jobs but those people will almost certainly have to make car journeys to get there and the contribution to the local economy ends there.”

Cllr Paul Hayward said: “The siting of this is not for the benefit of the trunk road, this is for the 20,000 anticipated residents of Cranbrook, it’s just being used at this site because it’s convenient.