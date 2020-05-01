Advanced search

Plans submitted for nine Sidbury holiday lodges

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 May 2020

The Hare and Hounds. Ref ehr 40 17TI 1916. Picture: Terry Ife

The Hare and Hounds. Ref ehr 40 17TI 1916. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to build nine holiday lodges have been submitted for consideration by the owners of a Sidbury pub.

The application seeks permission to build moduLog lodges that can be let out for short breaks or week-long visits on the grounds of the Hare and Hounds Inn, at Putts Corner.

The proposals look to build the lodges and an overflow car park on a piece of land to the west of the existing pub, outbuildings and car parks.

They would be let out all year around and would be 24 by 26 sqm.

The lodges would be designed with a rustic appearance and a natural finish timber cladding, and each one would be capable of accommodating up to four people.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

