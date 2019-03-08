REFUSED: New homes in Sidford would swallow up 29 pub parking spots

The Blue Ball Inn, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Planning officers have thrown out a bid to build three homes, car parking and access on land opposite a Sidford pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Punch Partnership submitted an application build the three properties on a field across from the Blue Ball Inn in Trow Hill

The plans proposed slashing the pub's 82 parking bays to 53.

The car park would have then be reconfigured to accommodate the homes.

The application said: "The proposed two storey, detached dwellings would be located towards the eastern end of the car park.

"The dwellings would be of simple plan and roof form. Rear gardens would extend to 15.6m in length and would include 1.8m high close boarded fencing to the boundaries."

The applicants said the potential sell-off of the land could support the 'viability' of the Blue Ball Inn to continue to operate.

In its refusal notice, the district council said: "The proposed development would result in the loss of parking spaces which, in the opinion of the Local Planning Authority, are needed to ensure that there is adequate parking available for the customers and staff of The Blue Ball.

"In the absence of sufficient evidence to the contrary, the proposal is likely to have a detrimental effect on the viability of The Blue Ball as a result of customers being unable to park conveniently."

Planning officers, who decided the application by delegated decision, voiced concerns about the impact on residents should visitors to the pub be forced to park off site.

They said: "The proposal would adversely affect the amenity of local residents by way of evening and late night noise disturbance and parking congestion."

The application was also refused because it would extend the existing settlement to the south of the A3052.

Officers said: "(This is an) area which is characterised by open fields and sparse development.

"The proposed buildings and the alterations required to provide access to the site would represent an unwelcome intrusion into this countryside setting."

The application attracted six letters of opposition.

Objector Julie Mitchell said Trow Hill experienced three traffic accidents in two weeks, a statistic which would worsen if the houses were only accessible via a main road.

The council's full refusal notice can be seen here.