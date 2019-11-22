Advanced search

Plans to extend Ottery pub approved

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 November 2019

The Volunteer Inn, Ottery. Ref sho 43 17TI 2340. Picture: Terry Ife

The Volunteer Inn, Ottery. Ref sho 43 17TI 2340. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Plans to extend an Ottery pub have been given the green light.

Proposals to build a flat-roof, single story extensions onto the existing restaurant and roof terrace at The Volunteer Inn, in Broad Street, were submitted to East Devon District Council in March 2019.

Officers approved the application with conditions last week to allow the venue to extend the restaurant space and build a disabled toilet.

The plans originally included proposals to extend the existing roof terrace onto the roof of the extension, creating a considerably larger outdoor drinking and dining area for customers.

After concerns were raised by neighbours and the town council  this part of the application was removed and replaced with a  walkway which will connect the existing terrace to the back beer garden.

Visit sidmouthherald.co.uk for the latest news and goings on in your area.

Most Read

Historical Sidmouth butchers on sale

Haymans Buthers. Ref shs 25 17TI 5184. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for McDonald’s near Ottery will be decided next week

McDonalds. Picture: Pixabay

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Historical Sidmouth butchers on sale

Haymans Buthers. Ref shs 25 17TI 5184. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for McDonald’s near Ottery will be decided next week

McDonalds. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Kirsteen battles on despite suffering all manner of woes at the World Mountain races

Kirsteen Welch on a training and acclimatisation run in the Patagonian mountains before The World Mountain Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidford Tennis club charity event proves a huge hit

Sidford Tennis Club members at the charity event that proved a big hit in support of Hospisecare. Picture: SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Sidmouth Seniors’ take early lead in the Jurassic Winter Series

No caption needed.

Bicton Arena offering cross country schooling throughout the winter

Equestrian picture

Sidmouth RFC announce date for popular Patrons Luncheon

Honiton rugby action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists