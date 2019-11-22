Plans to extend Ottery pub approved

The Volunteer Inn, Ottery. Ref sho 43 17TI 2340. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Plans to extend an Ottery pub have been given the green light.

Proposals to build a flat-roof, single story extensions onto the existing restaurant and roof terrace at The Volunteer Inn, in Broad Street, were submitted to East Devon District Council in March 2019.

Officers approved the application with conditions last week to allow the venue to extend the restaurant space and build a disabled toilet.

The plans originally included proposals to extend the existing roof terrace onto the roof of the extension, creating a considerably larger outdoor drinking and dining area for customers.

After concerns were raised by neighbours and the town council this part of the application was removed and replaced with a walkway which will connect the existing terrace to the back beer garden.

