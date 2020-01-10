Advanced search

Come to the planting of Ottery's community orchard

PUBLISHED: 07:01 11 January 2020

There will be free apples for the people of Ottery. Picture: Ruth Worsley

There will be free apples for the people of Ottery. Picture: Ruth Worsley

Archant

Apple trees will be planted in Ottery St Mary this morning (Saturday, January 11), and the fruit they later produce will be free to local residents.

The community orchard is being planted at Land of Canaan, on a strip of grass alongside the car park.

Members of the public are invited to join the mayor, Roger Giles, town councillors and other supporters at the planting, from 10am.

The orchard is an initiative created by Greener Ottery, a group whose members include councillors and members of other organisations with an interest in environmental issues.

They were keen to plant more trees to help tackle climate change, and also wanted the trees to benefit the local community.

They have taken advice from East Devon District Council's Street Scene and Ottery In Bloom.

The land belongs to EDDC and the council also paid for the apple trees.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Come to the planting of Ottery’s community orchard

There will be free apples for the people of Ottery. Picture: Ruth Worsley

Man, 30, charged with Newton Poppleford murder

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7066. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery Under-9s net super sponsorship from C M Hill Construction and South West Concrete Pumping

Ottery St Mary U9s in their new kit provided by generous sponsorship from local companies C M Hill Construction and South West Concrete Pumping. Picture OTTERY ST MARY FC

Sidmouth Town latest - a chat with the Vikings’ boss

Sidmouth Town at home to Dartmouth. Ref shsp 02 20TI 6747. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC ladies 1st XI all set for Sunday cup action

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists