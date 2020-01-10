Come to the planting of Ottery's community orchard

There will be free apples for the people of Ottery. Picture: Ruth Worsley Archant

Apple trees will be planted in Ottery St Mary this morning (Saturday, January 11), and the fruit they later produce will be free to local residents.

The community orchard is being planted at Land of Canaan, on a strip of grass alongside the car park.

Members of the public are invited to join the mayor, Roger Giles, town councillors and other supporters at the planting, from 10am.

The orchard is an initiative created by Greener Ottery, a group whose members include councillors and members of other organisations with an interest in environmental issues.

They were keen to plant more trees to help tackle climate change, and also wanted the trees to benefit the local community.

They have taken advice from East Devon District Council's Street Scene and Ottery In Bloom.

The land belongs to EDDC and the council also paid for the apple trees.